MoogFest 2017 Sets Workshops, More Apr 06, 2017

Festivals are all about having a good time, but each one has its own approach to achieving that. For Moogfest in Durham, NC, that means not merely moving your feet to the more than 300 musical performances offered, but also expanding your knowledge-and often skillset as well-in 100 workshops and masterclasses offered during the four-day festival running Thursday, May 18 - Sunday, May 21. Workshop and masterclass sign-up opens Friday, April 7, at 12:00 noon ET for Engineer ticket holders; Tuesday, April 11, at 12:00 noon ET for VIP ticket holders; and Tuesday, April 18, at 12:00 noon ET for all ticket holders.

