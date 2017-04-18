Medical guidelines may mean millions ...

Medical guidelines may mean millions miss out on life-saving drugs

Tuesday Apr 18 Read more: Reuters

More than nine million people may miss out on cholesterol-lowering drugs that prevent heart attacks and strokes if doctors choose one set of medical guidelines over another, according to a new study. That's because the government-backed U.S. Preventive Services Task Force set a higher threshold for use of the drugs, known as statins, than the American College of Cardiology and the American Heart Association .

