Man killed by Durham police was shot in the back, leg
A man fatally shot by Durham police in February died from two gunshots to the upper back and right lower leg, according to an autopsy report. The shot to Kenneth Lee Bailey Jr.'s back pierced his left lung, the sac containing his heart, major blood vessels and his right lung before lodging in his right shoulder.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.
Add your comments below
Durham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11)
|15 hr
|Diane
|98
|Fyre Festival: When a $12,000 luxury festival i...
|Fri
|Ted Haggard s Mas...
|1
|Developer plans to demolish Fendol Beversa 1850...
|Apr 27
|Free house
|1
|Pritchard to be paroled (Jun '07)
|Apr 26
|Roy
|71
|Unc title
|Apr 18
|Roy
|4
|tar heels
|Apr 18
|Roy
|5
|Justin Alexander Ellis (Jun '13)
|Apr 14
|Shawn
|10
Find what you want!
Search Durham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC