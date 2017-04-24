Man killed by Durham police was shot ...

Man killed by Durham police was shot in the back, leg

A man fatally shot by Durham police in February died from two gunshots to the upper back and right lower leg, according to an autopsy report. The shot to Kenneth Lee Bailey Jr.'s back pierced his left lung, the sac containing his heart, major blood vessels and his right lung before lodging in his right shoulder.

