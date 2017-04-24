Man arrested for alleged Halloween dr...

Man arrested for alleged Halloween drive-by

Michael D'Lante Gibson, 21, was arrested April 21 in Burlington and charged with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and possession of a stolen vehicle. On Oct. 31, 2016, Durham police officers were dispatched to a "gunshot wound" call in the 2100 block of Angier Avenue shortly after 3 p.m. and found a 50-year-old man and a 25-year-old man, both shot.

