Los Angeles-based restaurant coming to Ninth Street

The Pie Hole, a Los Angeles-based restaurant chain specializing in sweet and savory pies, is opening its first East Coast franchise on Ninth Street in Durham this summer. The restaurant will be taking space at the Solis Ninth Street apartments, which is already home to a Jamba Juice, the pokA© restaurant Zenfish and a nail salon.

