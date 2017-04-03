Light-rail funding plan leaves Orange...

Light-rail funding plan leaves Orange County little room for error

19 hrs ago

Orange County doesn't have a lot of room for error in building the $3.3 billion Durham-Orange Light Rail Transit system, an independent consultant reported Tuesday after reviewing GoTriangle's financial plan. While construction could cost $2.4 billion, GoTriangle plans to finance part of the local share, adding another $913 million in interest payments through 2062.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.

