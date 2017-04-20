Land, vacant for 10 years, causes frustration for Durham residents
In 2007, the Durham Housing Authority had residents of Fayette Place leave their homes and, a few years later, the city leveled all the buildings. Now, the land is fenced in and there is no plan on what to do with the nearly 20 acre property between Fayetteville Street and N.C. Highway 147.
