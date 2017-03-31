Kenneth Bailey's Family Did Their Own Report on His Shooting,...

The family of Kenneth Bailey Jr., who was shot by Durham police last month in the Club Boulevard neighborhood, has completed their own review of what happened on February 15, and it paints a much different picture than the narrative put out by the Durham Police Department. Here's the full statement as released by Jonathan Wilson-Hartgrove, chair of Walltown Neighborhood Ministries, on behalf Bailey's mother, Louise Pratt, and his family.

