Kenneth Bailey Jr.'s Family Says Durh...

Kenneth Bailey Jr.'s Family Says Durham Cops "Judged...

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Independent Weekly

In a statement released Friday, the family detailed accounts it gathered from people who were in the Club Boulevard neighborhood when Bailey, who went by the nickname Simba, was shot February 15. Their review paints a much different picture than the narrative put out by the Durham Police Department , in which the twenty-four-year-old pointed a gun at officers. The family agrees that Bailey ran from the cops, who had an order for his arrest for violating pretrial release terms .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Durham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I'm so glad Higgins was paid to help us win aga... 15 hr Roy 6
Charlatan Teachers Like Me Tue Dame Kelly Davis ... 1
News NC lawmakers, gov reach deal to end 'bathroom b... Tue Rainbow Kid 3
Unc title Tue Roy 2
tar heels Mon Yes sir 2
Unc joke Mon Yes 1
Sergio Orlando Nieves hides in Winter Park Flor... Apr 2 Amanda c 1
See all Durham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Durham Forum Now

Durham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Durham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
 

Durham, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,088 • Total comments across all topics: 280,080,809

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC