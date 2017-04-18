Judge rejects Blue Cross NC claim for...

Judge rejects Blue Cross NC claim for millions owed by feds

North Carolina's largest health insurer must wait for payment for $130 million that Washington promised but didn't pay under a provision of President Barack Obama's reform law, a federal judge ruled. Durham-based Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina's lawsuit contended the government owes it overdue payments promised to stabilize health insurance premiums for companies that took on sicker and older customers.

