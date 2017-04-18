Jaquantay Bullock, 21, and Malik Shac...

Jaquantay Bullock, 21, and Malik Shackleford, 18, are wanted men

Durham police have issued a second plea to the public to help find Jaquantay Bullock, 21, and Malik Shackleford, 18, who have been charged with the armed robbery of a Subway restaurant in 2016. Three males wearing red bandannas over their faces and armed with guns entered the Subway at 2120 Avondale Drive shortly before 11 p.m. on Nov. 13, police spokeswoman Kammie Michael said.

