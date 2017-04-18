Jaquantay Bullock, 21, and Malik Shackleford, 18, are wanted men
Durham police have issued a second plea to the public to help find Jaquantay Bullock, 21, and Malik Shackleford, 18, who have been charged with the armed robbery of a Subway restaurant in 2016. Three males wearing red bandannas over their faces and armed with guns entered the Subway at 2120 Avondale Drive shortly before 11 p.m. on Nov. 13, police spokeswoman Kammie Michael said.
Durham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Unc title
|Apr 18
|Roy
|4
|tar heels
|Apr 18
|Roy
|5
|Pritchard to be paroled (Jun '07)
|Apr 17
|Shindman213
|69
|Justin Alexander Ellis (Jun '13)
|Apr 14
|Shawn
|10
|Strawbridge Studios (Sep '11)
|Apr 14
|School Board
|19
|Carol Guerrero
|Apr 10
|Johnny
|2
|Carol Razor
|Apr 8
|Curious
|1
