Hundreds walk to fight hunger in Durham community, on campus
Nicholas Thomas of Durham said an empathy for those who don't have enough to eat prompted him to bring his mother, Stephanie, to the Durham Crop Walk on Sunday. The 43rd Durham CROP Hunger Walk held Sunday, April 2, 2017, started in front of the Chapel on Duke's West Campus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Durham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I'm so glad Higgins was paid to help us win aga...
|1 hr
|thank you Higgins
|1
|Sergio Orlando Nieves hides in Winter Park Flor...
|Sun
|Amanda c
|1
|North Carolina's "bathroom bill" repeal: who's ...
|Mar 31
|TerriB1
|3
|NC lawmakers, gov reach deal to end 'bathroom b...
|Mar 30
|Holy Guacamole
|1
|tar heels
|Mar 30
|uk fan for life
|1
|Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11)
|Mar 29
|gdfdfg
|94
|Anyone want to hang out Nude? (Nov '11)
|Mar 28
|Slippyfist
|30
Find what you want!
Search Durham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC