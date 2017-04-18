How A Southern Baptist Church Decided...

How A Southern Baptist Church Decided To Create A Shelter For Refugees

There are a lot of misconceptions out there about refugees and resettlement. One of the main ones North Carolina pastor Bill Biggers has heard is: "Shouldn't we be caring for our own, instead?" Biggers, who serves as senior pastor of Hope Valley Baptist Church in Durham, North Carolina, worked with his congregation over the last year to convert a building on the church's property into short-term housing for refugees.

