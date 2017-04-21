High school football championship games headed back to Duke
The North Carolina High School Athletic Association has announced a partnership with the Triangle Sports Commission that will bring two NCHSAA football state championship games to Durham and Wallace Wade Stadium on the campus of Duke University. The football championships return to Wallace Wade Stadium for the first time since 2006 and will return the schedule of competition for the event to four sites with two games each.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lincoln Times-News.
Add your comments below
Durham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Unc title
|Apr 18
|Roy
|4
|tar heels
|Apr 18
|Roy
|5
|Pritchard to be paroled (Jun '07)
|Apr 17
|Shindman213
|69
|Justin Alexander Ellis (Jun '13)
|Apr 14
|Shawn
|10
|Strawbridge Studios (Sep '11)
|Apr 14
|School Board
|19
|Carol Guerrero
|Apr 10
|Johnny
|2
|Carol Razor
|Apr 8
|Curious
|1
Find what you want!
Search Durham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC