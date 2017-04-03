High-Dose Vitamin D Failed to Curb He...

High-Dose Vitamin D Failed to Curb Heart Disease in Study

Next Story Prev Story
12 min ago Read more: HON

Taking high doses of vitamin D once a month won't lower your risk for heart disease, new research indicates. But, even though the vitamin came up short in this study of more than 5,000 adults, the researchers aren't ready to scrap hopes for vitamin D supplementation altogether.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HON.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Durham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I'm so glad Higgins was paid to help us win aga... 10 hr Roy 6
Charlatan Teachers Like Me Tue Dame Kelly Davis ... 1
News NC lawmakers, gov reach deal to end 'bathroom b... Tue Rainbow Kid 3
Unc title Tue Roy 2
tar heels Mon Yes sir 2
Unc joke Mon Yes 1
Sergio Orlando Nieves hides in Winter Park Flor... Apr 2 Amanda c 1
See all Durham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Durham Forum Now

Durham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Durham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Wall Street
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Durham, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,183 • Total comments across all topics: 280,076,269

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC