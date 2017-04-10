Harold Epps. Image courtesy of Philly...

Harold Epps. Image courtesy of Philly Commerce Department.

Harold T. Epps became Philadelphia's director of commerce after 40 years of corporate experience, and the business magnate says he's loving everything about his move to city government. Before his appointment to the role, Epps was CEO of the Philly-based PRWT Services, Inc., a $100 million provider of business solutions, facilities management and infrastructure support for businesses.

