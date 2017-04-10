Harold Epps. Image courtesy of Philly Commerce Department.
Harold T. Epps became Philadelphia's director of commerce after 40 years of corporate experience, and the business magnate says he's loving everything about his move to city government. Before his appointment to the role, Epps was CEO of the Philly-based PRWT Services, Inc., a $100 million provider of business solutions, facilities management and infrastructure support for businesses.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Phillymag.com.
Add your comments below
Durham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Carol Guerrero
|17 hr
|Johnny
|2
|Carol Razor
|Apr 8
|Curious
|1
|tar heels
|Apr 7
|Roy
|3
|Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11)
|Apr 6
|Lucky
|95
|I'm so glad Higgins was paid to help us win aga...
|Apr 5
|Roy
|6
|Charlatan Teachers Like Me
|Apr 4
|Dame Kelly Davis ...
|1
|NC lawmakers, gov reach deal to end 'bathroom b...
|Apr 4
|Rainbow Kid
|3
Find what you want!
Search Durham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC