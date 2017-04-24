George Clinton, Common, more among fe...

George Clinton, Common, more among featured Art of Cool stars

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: HeraldSun.com

George Clinton, founder of Parliament/Funkadelic, is the big ticket at this weekend's Art of Cool Festival - and the Rev. William Barber.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Durham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11) 19 hr Diane 98
News Fyre Festival: When a $12,000 luxury festival i... Fri Ted Haggard s Mas... 1
News Developer plans to demolish Fendol Beversa 1850... Apr 27 Free house 1
News Pritchard to be paroled (Jun '07) Apr 26 Roy 71
Unc title Apr 18 Roy 4
tar heels Apr 18 Roy 5
Justin Alexander Ellis (Jun '13) Apr 14 Shawn 10
See all Durham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Durham Forum Now

Durham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Durham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Durham, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,515 • Total comments across all topics: 280,687,051

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC