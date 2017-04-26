Flood warning extended, dozens of roads closed in central N.C.
RALEIGH, N.C. Many roads in central North Carolina remain closed due to flooding as heavy rain fell throughout the area for two solid days until late Tuesday morning. In addition to flooding, thousands were without power early Tuesday and dozens of crashes were reported Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.
Comments
Add your comments below
Durham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Developer plans to demolish Fendol Beversa 1850...
|3 hr
|Free house
|1
|Pritchard to be paroled (Jun '07)
|Wed
|Roy
|71
|Unc title
|Apr 18
|Roy
|4
|tar heels
|Apr 18
|Roy
|5
|Justin Alexander Ellis (Jun '13)
|Apr 14
|Shawn
|10
|Strawbridge Studios (Sep '11)
|Apr 14
|School Board
|19
|Carol Guerrero
|Apr 10
|Johnny
|2
Find what you want!
Search Durham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC