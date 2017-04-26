Flood warning extended, dozens of roa...

Flood warning extended, dozens of roads closed in central N.C.

RALEIGH, N.C. Many roads in central North Carolina remain closed due to flooding as heavy rain fell throughout the area for two solid days until late Tuesday morning. In addition to flooding, thousands were without power early Tuesday and dozens of crashes were reported Monday.

