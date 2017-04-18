Flock of Dimes to kick off Music in the Gardens series
Durham resident Jenn Wasner of Flock of Dimes will open Duke Performances' Music in the Gardens 2017 series June 7. This year's lineup features artists who represent American roots music. This year's series is family- and picnic-friendly.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Durham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Unc title
|14 hr
|Roy
|4
|tar heels
|14 hr
|Roy
|5
|Pritchard to be paroled (Jun '07)
|Mon
|Shindman213
|69
|Justin Alexander Ellis (Jun '13)
|Apr 14
|Shawn
|10
|Strawbridge Studios (Sep '11)
|Apr 14
|School Board
|19
|Carol Guerrero
|Apr 10
|Johnny
|2
|Carol Razor
|Apr 8
|Curious
|1
Find what you want!
Search Durham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC