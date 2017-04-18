Flock of Dimes to kick off Music in t...

Flock of Dimes to kick off Music in the Gardens series

Durham resident Jenn Wasner of Flock of Dimes will open Duke Performances' Music in the Gardens 2017 series June 7. This year's lineup features artists who represent American roots music. This year's series is family- and picnic-friendly.

