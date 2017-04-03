Ellerbe vs. Ellerbee: Whata s in a name?
You can now get more local news and commentary on my Facebook page . Last week I posted a link to staff writer Virginia Bridges' story on the West Ellerbee Creek Trail extension with this comment: "In today's Herald-Sun: We love the creek, but why does the Ellerbe Creek Watershed Association spell it with one "e" at the end the city's maps and the trusted Gazeteer, a dictionary of Tar Heel Places, spell it "Ellerbee" with two "e's" at the end? If you know, let us know, and read our story to learn about an open house this weekend at Durham's newest nature preserve.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.
Add your comments below
