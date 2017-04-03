Egg hunts, Palm Sunday usher in Holy ...

Egg hunts, Palm Sunday usher in Holy Week

Churches are hosting egg hunts and Palm Sunday services this weekend as Holy Week is ushered in and Easter approaches. Easter, when Christians celebrate the Resurrection of Jesus Christ, is on Sunday, April 16. Congregations lead up to Easter with special services marking the final week in the life of Jesus.

