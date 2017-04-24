Durham Wants to Help Homeowners Whose Tax Bills Have Gone Up Because...

Durham Wants to Help Homeowners Whose...

The idea sprang from a November city council work session in which longtime residents of the Southside neighborhood complained of an increase in their property taxes - $314 on average in 2016. At a work session Thursday, Mayor Bill Bell pitched a deferred loan program in which residents would get a loan for the difference in their property tax obligation from the previous year.

