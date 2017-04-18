Durham students share passion for arts, P.E. with N.C. Sen. Mike Woodard
Little River School Elementary School students shared their excitement for extracurriculars, including North Carolina "Ugly Jugs," with N.C. Sen. Mike Woodard during a recent classroom visit. The Durham Public Schools would either have to lay off 100 arts, music and P.E. teachers or find $6 million dollars to hire additional teachers to reduce class sizes if a state mandate is allowed to stand.
Durham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Unc title
|Tue
|Roy
|4
|tar heels
|Tue
|Roy
|5
|Pritchard to be paroled (Jun '07)
|Mon
|Shindman213
|69
|Justin Alexander Ellis (Jun '13)
|Apr 14
|Shawn
|10
|Strawbridge Studios (Sep '11)
|Apr 14
|School Board
|19
|Carol Guerrero
|Apr 10
|Johnny
|2
|Carol Razor
|Apr 8
|Curious
|1
