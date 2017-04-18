Durham students share passion for arts, P.E. with N.C. Sen. Mike Woodard

Little River School Elementary School students shared their excitement for extracurriculars, including North Carolina "Ugly Jugs," with N.C. Sen. Mike Woodard during a recent classroom visit. The Durham Public Schools would either have to lay off 100 arts, music and P.E. teachers or find $6 million dollars to hire additional teachers to reduce class sizes if a state mandate is allowed to stand.

