Durham school board to discuss budget, superintendent search at Thursday meeting
The Durham Public Schools Board of Education agenda for its regular business meeting Thursday, April 27 appears to be light with only a few items for the board to consider. They included "next steps" in the search for a superintendent and the school district's proposed $430 million operating budget for the 2017-18.
