Durham school board to discuss budget, superintendent search at Thursday meeting

15 hrs ago Read more: HeraldSun.com

The Durham Public Schools Board of Education agenda for its regular business meeting Thursday, April 27 appears to be light with only a few items for the board to consider. They included "next steps" in the search for a superintendent and the school district's proposed $430 million operating budget for the 2017-18.

