Durham residents irritated after anti-Trump, other signs burned
'Furia,' a baby Coquerel's sifaka, clings to her mother Gisela's back as the two lemurs await peanut treats from primate technician Melanie Currie at the Duke Lemur Center on Wednesday. Furia was born on Jan. 10. Members from Sigma Phi Society and Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority organized the fourth annual "It's On Us" rally to raise awareness of sexual assault and raise funds for the Orange County Rape Crisis Center on Wednesday April 12, 2017 in Chapel Hill, NC.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.
Add your comments below
Durham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Strawbridge Studios (Sep '11)
|2 hr
|Opal
|18
|Carol Guerrero
|Mon
|Johnny
|2
|Carol Razor
|Apr 8
|Curious
|1
|tar heels
|Apr 7
|Roy
|3
|Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11)
|Apr 6
|Lucky
|95
|I'm so glad Higgins was paid to help us win aga...
|Apr 5
|Roy
|6
|Charlatan Teachers Like Me
|Apr 4
|Dame Kelly Davis ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Durham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC