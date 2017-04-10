Durham police seek Raleigh man wanted...

Durham police seek Raleigh man wanted in shooting, home invasion

18 hrs ago Read more: WRAL.com

Stephen Tabias Whitted, 30, of Raleigh, is wanted on charges of robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. Officers say Whitted and another man, both of whom were armed, entered a home shortly after midnight Saturday and shot a 35-year-old man.

