Durham police report pair of shootings, two people wounded, none dead

The Durham Police Department responded to a pair of shootings Tuesday night, DPD spokesman Wil Glenn said, including one that wound up with a wounded victim driving onto the sidewalk in front of the Durham Performing Arts Center. At 7:04 in the1200 block of Wabash Street in the McDougald Terrace public housing community, witnesses told police an adult male had been shot in the back.

