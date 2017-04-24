Durham police involved in fatal pursuit followed policy

A review of a fatal January police car chase found officers' actions were "reasonable" and complied with state law and Durham Police Department policy. "Traffic was not at a busy time during the evening," states the investigative summary of the Jan. 26, 16-second police pursuit of a stolen car that ended with a crash, killing 26-year-old Patrick Edward Timberlake .

Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.