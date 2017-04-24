Durham police involved in fatal pursuit followed policy
A review of a fatal January police car chase found officers' actions were "reasonable" and complied with state law and Durham Police Department policy. "Traffic was not at a busy time during the evening," states the investigative summary of the Jan. 26, 16-second police pursuit of a stolen car that ended with a crash, killing 26-year-old Patrick Edward Timberlake .
Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.
Add your comments below
Durham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Developer plans to demolish Fendol Beversa 1850...
|Thu
|Free house
|1
|Pritchard to be paroled (Jun '07)
|Apr 26
|Roy
|71
|Unc title
|Apr 18
|Roy
|4
|tar heels
|Apr 18
|Roy
|5
|Justin Alexander Ellis (Jun '13)
|Apr 14
|Shawn
|10
|Strawbridge Studios (Sep '11)
|Apr 14
|School Board
|19
|Carol Guerrero
|Apr 10
|Johnny
|2
Find what you want!
Search Durham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC