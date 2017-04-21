Durham Floats Tax Relief Program for Residents of Gentrifying Neighborhoods

Durham city officials are working on a loan program to help residents whose property taxes have gone up because of city-initiated revitalization, but it's unclear still whether residents or the city would bear the costs of administering that program. The idea sprang from a November city council work session in which longtime residents of the Southside neighborhood complained of an increase in their property taxes as a result of the city's work to redevelop that area.

