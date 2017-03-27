Driver injured in crash after shots-f...

Driver injured in crash after shots-fired report at Bentwood Park Apartments

DURHAM An unidentified driver was injured in a wreck at the front entrance of the Bentwood Park Apartments late Thursday after multiple gunshots were reported to Durham police. Durham police spokesman Wil Glenn said the incident occurred at 322 Junction Road at or after 10:43 p.m. Thursday.

