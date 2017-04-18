Developer plans to demolish Fendol Be...

Developer plans to demolish Fendol Beversa 1850s Durham homestead

Friday Apr 21

It appears that time has run out for one of Durham's oldest buildings, and the board chairman for Preservation Durham isn't happy about it. "The irony of calling your development Fendol Farms and bulldozing a 170-year-old farmstead is kind of breathtaking," Rob Emerson, chair of the historical organization , said in an interview.

Durham, NC

