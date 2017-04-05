Dems: Make Officers Wear Body Cams, Make Footage Public
Looking to undo the fact that there is, thanks to former Governor Pat McCrory, a relatively new body camera law on the books in N.C. that requires a court order in order for the public to gain access to footage captured by the devices, a group of state legislators filed a bill Wednesday that would reverse course. HB 599 would require law enforcement officers "to wear and activate a body-worn camera during interactions with the public" and would also make those recordings public record.
