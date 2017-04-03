Cole-McFadden wona t run for Durham m...

Cole-McFadden wona t run for Durham mayor; Ali will

14 hrs ago Read more: HeraldSun.com

Mayor Pro Tem Cora Cole-McFadden announced Monday she will not run for mayor this year but will seek re-election to her council seat. Cole-McFadden had been seen as a probable candidate to succeed Bell, and he had said he would have supported her had she run.

