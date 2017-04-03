Cole-McFadden wona t run for Durham mayor; Ali will
Mayor Pro Tem Cora Cole-McFadden announced Monday she will not run for mayor this year but will seek re-election to her council seat. Cole-McFadden had been seen as a probable candidate to succeed Bell, and he had said he would have supported her had she run.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Durham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I'm so glad Higgins was paid to help us win aga...
|6 hr
|Shaka
|5
|Charlatan Teachers Like Me
|13 hr
|Dame Kelly Davis ...
|1
|NC lawmakers, gov reach deal to end 'bathroom b...
|14 hr
|Rainbow Kid
|3
|Unc title
|15 hr
|Roy
|2
|tar heels
|20 hr
|Yes sir
|2
|Unc joke
|20 hr
|Yes
|1
|Sergio Orlando Nieves hides in Winter Park Flor...
|Apr 2
|Amanda c
|1
Find what you want!
Search Durham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC