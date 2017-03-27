Civil Rights District drawing people to 4th Avenue businesses
The expectations are high for the newly designated Birmingham Civil Rights District to make a big economic impact as a national park. A lot of planning is going on to revamp this area and get it ready for tourists.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.
Comments
Add your comments below
Durham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|North Carolina's "bathroom bill" repeal: who's ...
|23 hr
|TerriB1
|3
|NC lawmakers, gov reach deal to end 'bathroom b...
|Thu
|Holy Guacamole
|1
|tar heels
|Thu
|uk fan for life
|1
|Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11)
|Wed
|gdfdfg
|94
|Anyone want to hang out Nude? (Nov '11)
|Mar 28
|Slippyfist
|30
|Strawbridge Studios (Sep '11)
|Mar 25
|Jimmy
|17
|Haywood Man Busted for 5th DWI Released (Mar '12)
|Mar 25
|Imsorry
|6
Find what you want!
Search Durham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC