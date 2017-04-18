Chefs talk: What made Durham the 'foo...

Chefs talk: What made Durham the 'foodiest city' in the south?

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WRAL.com

My thoughts on how we became the foodiest city in the South involve our largest stepping-stone, Magnolia Grill, with Ben and Karen Barker. So many talented chefs have time with the Barkers under their belts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRAL.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Durham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Unc title Apr 18 Roy 4
tar heels Apr 18 Roy 5
News Pritchard to be paroled (Jun '07) Apr 17 Shindman213 69
Justin Alexander Ellis (Jun '13) Apr 14 Shawn 10
Strawbridge Studios (Sep '11) Apr 14 School Board 19
Carol Guerrero Apr 10 Johnny 2
Carol Razor Apr 8 Curious 1
See all Durham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Durham Forum Now

Durham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Durham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Durham, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,708 • Total comments across all topics: 280,461,110

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC