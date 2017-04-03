Bunker Labs empowers entrepreneurship amongst post-9/11 veterans
The organization, designed to empower other military veterans to start and grow businesses, is now available nationwide. Through educational programming, mentorship and events, Bunker Labs helps military veterans succeed and thrive in 15 chapters across the United States: Austin, Texas; Redwood City, Calif.; Chicago; Columbus, Ohio; Jacksonville, Fla.; Kansas City, Mo.; Los Angeles; Madison, Wis.; Minneapolis; Nashville, Tenn.; New YorkCity; Philadelphia; Seattle; Raleigh-Durham, N.C.; and Washington, D.C. There are 200,000 military veterans transitioning out of the military and 25 percent of them want to start a business.
