Belief Briefs: LGBTQ a Out of the Shadowsa festival

The Resource Center for Women & Ministry in the South is sponsoring an interfaith festival for LGBTQ called "Coming Out of the Shadows" on April 29. The event will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Lyon Park Community Center, 1309 Halley St. in Durham. The festival for all genders will include morning workshops and afternoon facilitated talking circles for healing and celebration.

