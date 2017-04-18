Barista champion Lem Butler's love affair with coffee
The winner of the 2016 US barista championship, Butler has traced his favorite beverage back to its origins: From the farmers who grow and harvest the coffee to the company that roasts them to the coffee baristas he trains to prepare the coffee at their cafes for the people who drink it. "It's a simple recipe of coffee and water, but it's a recipe that can be done well," says Butler.
