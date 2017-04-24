Bar sends 5 District Court judicial h...

Bar sends 5 District Court judicial hopefulsa names to Gov. Cooper

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: HeraldSun.com

Members of the Fourteenth Judicial District Bar who reside in Durham have completed online voting for their preferred choices to fill the unexpired District Court bench term vacated after the departure of former Judge Marcia Morey to the N.C. House of Representatives. Nine candidates sought the bar's non-binding support to be among five candidates recommended for consideration to Gov. Roy Cooper, who will make the appointment to the District Court bench.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Durham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pritchard to be paroled (Jun '07) Mon Redneck West Virg... 70
Unc title Apr 18 Roy 4
tar heels Apr 18 Roy 5
Justin Alexander Ellis (Jun '13) Apr 14 Shawn 10
Strawbridge Studios (Sep '11) Apr 14 School Board 19
Carol Guerrero Apr 10 Johnny 2
Carol Razor Apr 8 Curious 1
See all Durham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Durham Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Durham County was issued at April 25 at 9:37PM EDT

Durham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Durham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Durham, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,724 • Total comments across all topics: 280,559,581

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC