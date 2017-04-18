Bai Brands to Premiere UNBELIEVERS Short Film Series at 2017 Tribeca Film Festival

Bai Brands , the MAKERS of Bai, Bai Bubbles, Bai Supertea and Antiwater, today announced the release of its short film series, UNBELIEVERS, produced in partnership with Tribeca Studios. As the official water and flavored water of the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival, Bai will premiere the first film in this series during the Festival's annual Tribeca Disruptive Innovation Awards on Tuesday, April 25. Tribeca Film Festival, presented by AT&T, takes place April 19-30, 2017 in New York City.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.