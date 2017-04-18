Awesome-Sounding Film and Food Hub Go...

Awesome-Sounding Film and Food Hub Going into a Building on West Chapel Hill Street

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Independent Weekly

Markay Media, the Southern Documentary Fund, and The Cookery are renovating a West Chapel Hill Street property into a film hub and events center. Construction at 1105 West Chapel Hill Street is expected to be completed by July 31. Seminary Avenue Redux LLC, the group overhauling the nine-thousand-square-foot space, got $100,000 from the city of Durham for that effort Monday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Durham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Unc title Tue Roy 4
tar heels Tue Roy 5
News Pritchard to be paroled (Jun '07) Mon Shindman213 69
Justin Alexander Ellis (Jun '13) Apr 14 Shawn 10
Strawbridge Studios (Sep '11) Apr 14 School Board 19
Carol Guerrero Apr 10 Johnny 2
Carol Razor Apr 8 Curious 1
See all Durham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Durham Forum Now

Durham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Durham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Durham, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,700 • Total comments across all topics: 280,403,496

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC