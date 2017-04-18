Awesome-Sounding Film and Food Hub Going into a Building on West Chapel Hill Street

Markay Media, the Southern Documentary Fund, and The Cookery are renovating a West Chapel Hill Street property into a film hub and events center. Construction at 1105 West Chapel Hill Street is expected to be completed by July 31. Seminary Avenue Redux LLC, the group overhauling the nine-thousand-square-foot space, got $100,000 from the city of Durham for that effort Monday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent Weekly.