Autopsy Reveals That Durham Police Shot Kenneth Bailey Jr. in the Back
The autopsy, conducted by the Office of the State Medical Examiner , says that bullet traveled upward, punctured both of his lungs, and lodged near his right shoulder, suggesting he was shot from the side by someone at a lower angle. Although the autopsy notes damage to the vessels surrounding Bailey's heart, it says the heart itself was intact.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent Weekly.
