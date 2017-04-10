Apprenticeship Durham to host employe...

Apprenticeship Durham to host employer summit on Friday, April 21

19 hrs ago Read more: HeraldSun.com

Area employers are invited to an Apprenticeship Durham Employer Summit from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. April 27 to learn more about apprenticeships and how state training funding can be leveraged, local talent pools enhanced, and qualified employees developed. The event will be held in the Wynn Center Multi-Purpose Room, Building 10 at Durham Technical Community College, 1637 E. Lawson St. Speakers will include N.C. Department of Commerce Assistant Secretary Will Collins and Pamela Howze, director of Work-Based Learning with the N.C. Department of Commerce.

