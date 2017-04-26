Announcement: The INDY's Durham Offic...

Announcement: The INDY's Durham Office Has Moved

A quick note I meant to send last week but, well, didn't: last Wednesday, the INDY packed up and left our Durham home of three years, the American Underground building at 201 West Main Street, and relocated to 320 East Chapel Hill Street . The mostly unexciting backstory is this: AU is growing and approached us last year to see, if they could help us find a space, whether we'd be willing to relocate.

