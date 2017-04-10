Alleged shootera s charge upgraded to...

Alleged shootera s charge upgraded to murder as victim dies

Charges against Jemar Sherray Beulah Jr., 20, of Durham, who was arrested March 21 and charged with robbing and shooting two people on March 20, were upgraded to murder Wednesday when one of the shooting victims died. Esther Mae Leak, 79, of Durham, who had been hospitalized since the shooting, died as a result of her injuries, leading to the murder charge and a charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon against Beulah.

