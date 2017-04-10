Alleged shootera s charge upgraded to murder as victim dies
Charges against Jemar Sherray Beulah Jr., 20, of Durham, who was arrested March 21 and charged with robbing and shooting two people on March 20, were upgraded to murder Wednesday when one of the shooting victims died. Esther Mae Leak, 79, of Durham, who had been hospitalized since the shooting, died as a result of her injuries, leading to the murder charge and a charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon against Beulah.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.
Add your comments below
Durham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Strawbridge Studios (Sep '11)
|9 hr
|Opal
|18
|Carol Guerrero
|Apr 10
|Johnny
|2
|Carol Razor
|Apr 8
|Curious
|1
|tar heels
|Apr 7
|Roy
|3
|Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11)
|Apr 6
|Lucky
|95
|I'm so glad Higgins was paid to help us win aga...
|Apr 5
|Roy
|6
|Charlatan Teachers Like Me
|Apr 4
|Dame Kelly Davis ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Durham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC