a Tails & Tiarasa kickoff is Saturday

The Ellerbe Creek Watershed Association will present the "Tails & Tiaras" Kickoff Party for this year's Beaver Queen Pageant Saturday, April 22, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Parker and Otis, 112 S Duke St. Visitors will meet this year's contestants and judges and listen to the band The Beauty Operators. This year's pageant will be on Saturday, June 3, at Duke Park.

