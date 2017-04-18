a Tails & Tiarasa kickoff is Saturday
The Ellerbe Creek Watershed Association will present the "Tails & Tiaras" Kickoff Party for this year's Beaver Queen Pageant Saturday, April 22, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Parker and Otis, 112 S Duke St. Visitors will meet this year's contestants and judges and listen to the band The Beauty Operators. This year's pageant will be on Saturday, June 3, at Duke Park.
Durham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Unc title
|Tue
|Roy
|4
|tar heels
|Tue
|Roy
|5
|Pritchard to be paroled (Jun '07)
|Mon
|Shindman213
|69
|Justin Alexander Ellis (Jun '13)
|Apr 14
|Shawn
|10
|Strawbridge Studios (Sep '11)
|Apr 14
|School Board
|19
|Carol Guerrero
|Apr 10
|Johnny
|2
|Carol Razor
|Apr 8
|Curious
|1
