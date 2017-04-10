A combination therapy can now treat brain cancer

Washington D.C. [USA], April 17 : A team of researchers has discovered a vaccine, combined with high-dose chemotherapy, for treating the most aggressive form of brain cancer. According to researchers, vaccine targeting cytomegalovirus antigen pp65, combined with high-dose chemotherapy , improved both progression-free survival and overall survival of glioblastoma, also known as glioblastoma multiforme , patients.

