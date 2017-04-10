1 driver charged with felony, DWI aft...

1 driver charged with felony, DWI after Durham crash kills NCCU freshman

15 hrs ago Read more: HeraldSun.com

Police in Durham have charged a 25-year-old woman with felony death by vehicle in connection with a Sunday night wreck that killed a passenger in another car and injured other people in her car and the driver of the other vehicle. Natasha Lynn Taylor was charged early Monday and held in the Durham County Detention Center in lieu of $250,000 bail.

