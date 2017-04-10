1 driver charged with felony, DWI after Durham crash kills NCCU freshman
Police in Durham have charged a 25-year-old woman with felony death by vehicle in connection with a Sunday night wreck that killed a passenger in another car and injured other people in her car and the driver of the other vehicle. Natasha Lynn Taylor was charged early Monday and held in the Durham County Detention Center in lieu of $250,000 bail.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.
Add your comments below
Durham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Carol Guerrero
|6 hr
|Johnny
|2
|Carol Razor
|Apr 8
|Curious
|1
|tar heels
|Apr 7
|Roy
|3
|Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11)
|Apr 6
|Lucky
|95
|I'm so glad Higgins was paid to help us win aga...
|Apr 5
|Roy
|6
|Charlatan Teachers Like Me
|Apr 4
|Dame Kelly Davis ...
|1
|NC lawmakers, gov reach deal to end 'bathroom b...
|Apr 4
|Rainbow Kid
|3
Find what you want!
Search Durham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC