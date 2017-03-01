Youth Investment Fund grant applications available now through March 17
To apply, submit an online grant application at chcyouth.org/spring2017yif . Funding will be awarded to nonprofits that aid underserved groups, such as Asian populations, Latinos and minority males, and offer summer programming.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Durham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|booting big trucks (Jun '16)
|5 hr
|Mr Policeman
|2
|Basketball
|5 hr
|Duke Fan
|1
|Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11)
|Sat
|Sidbad222
|92
|Group buys a lost and founda ad for a senator i...
|Mar 3
|Bob
|1
|Review: Faulkner's Dance & Gymnastics (Dec '08)
|Feb 28
|kimdance
|20
|Duke Energy says solar power will cost N.C. cus...
|Feb 27
|Solarman
|1
|You can listen to the police scanner for Durham... (Aug '12)
|Feb 7
|Jdean
|2
Find what you want!
Search Durham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC