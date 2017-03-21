What was the buzz around ABA Techshow?

What was the buzz around ABA Techshow?

Our podcast partners at Legal Talk Network were on the scene of the 2017 ABA Techshow in Chicago, recording interviews with attendees about how technology is changing the legal industry. To get the scoop on what some of our country's legal innovators are thinking, check out episodes of Legal Talk Network's On the Road podcast below.

